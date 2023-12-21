Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 4,205 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.05% of McKesson worth $31,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in McKesson by 324.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after buying an additional 2,472,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 587.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after buying an additional 1,032,363 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 94,078.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $213,522,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.31.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $446.00 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $476.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

