Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 47,079 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 47,079 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.18% of Carlisle Companies worth $22,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 61,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,843,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $309.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.47 and its 200-day moving average is $265.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $318.74.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

