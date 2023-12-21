Wells Fargo & Company Increases Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $77.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BERY. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.42.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $67.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,637.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,637.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $763,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,469.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,383 shares of company stock worth $7,527,732 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 91.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 70.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,532 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,056,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at about $70,908,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 86.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,264,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,359,000 after acquiring an additional 588,055 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

