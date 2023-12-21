West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Stock Price Up 7.5%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) traded up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.25 and last traded at $82.67. 120,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 140,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFG shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.
West Fraser Timber Stock Performance
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.11%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Fraser Timber
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Norges Bank bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,809,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter worth approximately $79,179,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 906,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,845,000 after acquiring an additional 776,605 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,155,000 after acquiring an additional 552,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 124.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 696,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,630,000 after purchasing an additional 386,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
