West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.25 and last traded at $82.67. 120,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 140,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.93.

WFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.3% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

