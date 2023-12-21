WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $42.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.36. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.12. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the third quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in WestRock during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1,815.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

