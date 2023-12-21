Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis Sells 1,365 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 1,365 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $65,219.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 934,679 shares in the company, valued at $44,658,962.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $302.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.19.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

