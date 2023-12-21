WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Stock Holdings Increased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,793 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in WPP by 51.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 29.7% during the second quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 17.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPP during the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP Stock Performance

WPP traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $47.54. The company had a trading volume of 46,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,431. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13. WPP plc has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $64.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WPP. BNP Paribas lowered shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on WPP to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.00.

WPP Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

