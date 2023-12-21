YETI (NYSE:YETI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,254,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 1,263,747 shares.The stock last traded at $52.93 and had previously closed at $51.98.

YETI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of YETI from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 72.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.31.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. Research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in YETI by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in YETI by 1,104.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 67.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

