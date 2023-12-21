Zai Lab’s (ZLAB) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $47.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.56.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $28.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.75. Zai Lab has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $69.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.12 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 114.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zai Lab will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zai Lab

In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley acquired 5,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.93 per share, with a total value of $134,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,072.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley bought 5,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.93 per share, with a total value of $134,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,072.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 81,968.8% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 39,345 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Zai Lab by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at $854,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

