Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) President Scott J. Mclean Sells 519 Shares

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) President Scott J. Mclean sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $19,888.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 112,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ ZION opened at $42.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,446,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,587,000 after buying an additional 32,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,308,000 after buying an additional 1,069,816 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $59,714,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,513,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,468,000 after purchasing an additional 745,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 433.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,412,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

