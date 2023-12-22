11,375 Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 99,593 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,350,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,412,000 after buying an additional 109,686 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,890,000 after buying an additional 299,615 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,616,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,337,000 after buying an additional 89,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HR opened at $17.01 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $22.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -172.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

