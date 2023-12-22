1,154 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $199.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.90.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.