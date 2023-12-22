1,369 Shares in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Bought by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $21,161,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at $320,964,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $999,973.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at $999,973.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $999,973.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at $999,973.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Koonin acquired 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of TKO Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

TKO Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $79.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.16.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.00 million. TKO Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

Featured Stories

