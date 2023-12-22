13,779 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

EFA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,804,904. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.15. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.29 and a 52 week high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

