161,826 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 161,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,276,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.12. 125,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,289. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $71.57.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

