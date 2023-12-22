17,218 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,218 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 61.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 5.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 59.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MANH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ MANH opened at $219.83 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.43 and a 52-week high of $230.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. On average, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates



Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

