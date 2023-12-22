1,861 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,201,000 after buying an additional 3,162,976 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,578 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,929,999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,574,000 after purchasing an additional 265,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 1.9 %

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $21.36.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.