22,240 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Acquired by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.23. 116,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,200. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.08. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.20 and a 12 month high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

