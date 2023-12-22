2,446 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.4% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $434.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $408.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $344.34 and a 1 year high of $438.22. The stock has a market cap of $347.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
