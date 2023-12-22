27,286 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Acquired by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 607,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,285,646. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.