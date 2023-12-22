31,684 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Purchased by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $35.31. 484,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,762,147. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

