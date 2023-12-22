3,357 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Bought by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.13. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.201 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

