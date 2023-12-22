35,000 Shares in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Acquired by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PZA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.12. 219,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,685. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

