35,000 Shares in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Acquired by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2023

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZAFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PZA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.12. 219,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,685. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.