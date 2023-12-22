3,725 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Kingdom Financial Group LLC.

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416,840 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

BATS IEFA traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,082,166 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.44. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $102.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

