38,000 Shares in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Bought by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Symbotic by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 23.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 51,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $2,694,308.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 406,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,406,217.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 51,106 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $2,694,308.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 406,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,406,217.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 94,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $4,802,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $60,568.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 261,191 shares of company stock worth $13,701,229. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

Symbotic Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ SYM traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $53.08. The stock had a trading volume of 194,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,240. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.26. Symbotic Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.40 and a beta of 2.12.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 105.30% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. Symbotic’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Articles

