40,215 Shares in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Bought by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 1.4% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC owned 0.60% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 240,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,677 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 282.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 57,186 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,914 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JMOM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,074. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $45.69.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

