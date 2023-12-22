42 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,612.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,605.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,532.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company's revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,851.50.

Insider Activity

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock worth $38,497,878 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

