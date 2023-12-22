443 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $3.18 on Friday, reaching $583.63. 80,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $593.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $523.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.03. The stock has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $527.94.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

