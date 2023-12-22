455 Shares in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 455 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 72.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 11.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.
Preferred Bank Stock Down 0.3 %
PFBC opened at $74.88 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $77.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average of $62.05.
Preferred Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.68%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Preferred Bank
Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
