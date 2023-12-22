4,641 Shares in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Purchased by Kingdom Financial Group LLC.

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. owned 0.11% of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLDR remained flat at $50.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 51,559 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average is $49.74.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

