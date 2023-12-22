604 Shares in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bel Fuse

In related news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $139,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $417,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bel Fuse news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $928,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $139,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $403,285 over the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $63.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $811.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.56. Bel Fuse Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.71.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $158.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.00 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BELFB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bel Fuse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

