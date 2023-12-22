6,337 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Bought by Kingdom Financial Group LLC.

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,274.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.43. 134,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,994. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

