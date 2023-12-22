6,745 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Bought by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 92,502 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $563,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.00 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

