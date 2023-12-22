7,365 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.0 %

DG traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.36. 251,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,382. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $251.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

