908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Insider Christopher D. Brown Sells 7,370 Shares

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) insider Christopher D. Brown sold 7,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $67,214.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 877,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,006,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

908 Devices Price Performance

MASS opened at $9.12 on Friday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $295.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 81.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 908 Devices

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASS. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the third quarter worth $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,740,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in 908 Devices by 4.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; Maven and Trace C2, an online device for bioprocess monitoring and control; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

