908 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Bought by Key Bridge Compliance LLC

Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $464.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $521.86.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

