9,633 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Bought by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in CarMax by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in CarMax by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.31. 459,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.98 and its 200 day moving average is $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $55.76 and a one year high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

