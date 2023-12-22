A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.38.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.7 %

A. O. Smith stock opened at $81.57 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $584,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $584,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 628.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 36.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

