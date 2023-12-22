Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $70.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $63.65 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.46.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $522,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $522,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 459,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

