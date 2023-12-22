Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $349.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.97 and a 200-day moving average of $316.21. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $349.50. The company has a market capitalization of $219.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

