AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Down 6%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.38. 88,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,277,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on AHCO. Bank of America lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $975.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $804.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,607,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,026 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 233.2% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 3,051,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,721 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth $17,550,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at $16,463,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,426,000 after buying an additional 1,129,895 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

