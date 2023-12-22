Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $600.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $537.85. The company has a market cap of $273.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.