Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $700.00 target price on the software company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $680.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $615.25.

Get Adobe alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $600.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $583.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $537.85.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.