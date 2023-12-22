Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $28,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock opened at $81.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $84.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

