Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.91

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 26446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Afya in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Afya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Afya from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Afya Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.68 million. Afya had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Afya in the first quarter valued at $14,949,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Afya by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 448,351 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Afya by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 712,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 404,592 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in Afya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,710,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Afya in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,316,000. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Featured Stories

