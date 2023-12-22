Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Buys 271 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,116,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,185 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $434.37 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $344.34 and a 12-month high of $438.22. The stock has a market cap of $347.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $408.76 and its 200-day moving average is $406.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

