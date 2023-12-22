Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,017 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.4% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Oracle by 1,481.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $105.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.48. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $290.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

