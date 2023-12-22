Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.66 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 256,227 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

