Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $948,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.3% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 68,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,550,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $1,760,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $3,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $271.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.14. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.63 and a 1 year high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.42.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

